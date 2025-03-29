Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Cut by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

