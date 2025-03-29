BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

