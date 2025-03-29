Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

BHR stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

