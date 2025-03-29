Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.17. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,150.40. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

