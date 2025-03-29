BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

BRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 target price on BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of BRCC opened at $2.12 on Friday. BRC has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BRC by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

