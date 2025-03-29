Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 17,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

