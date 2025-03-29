Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 17,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
