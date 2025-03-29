Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

