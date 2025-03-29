Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Posts Earnings Results

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 373.96%.
Broad Street Realty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRST opened at $0.08 on Friday. Broad Street Realty has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41.
About Broad Street Realty
