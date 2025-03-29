Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $5,839,500.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

