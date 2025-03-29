Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

