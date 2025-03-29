Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$30.58

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.58.
Several analysts have commented on ERO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
