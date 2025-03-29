Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$30.58

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.58.

Several analysts have commented on ERO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 6.3 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

ERO opened at C$17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.