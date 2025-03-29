Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE BDIV traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.00. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.19. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.54 and a twelve month high of C$23.18.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

