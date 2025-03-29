Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IWF opened at $360.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

