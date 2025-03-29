Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 104,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $479,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.