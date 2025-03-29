Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $146.89 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 238,273 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of NIKE worth $146,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 313,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,676,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 88,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.