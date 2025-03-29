Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 182,738.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,942 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.45% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $45.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

