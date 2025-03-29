Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 21,582 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 459,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

PG stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

