Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Bunge Global by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

