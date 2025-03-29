Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $72,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $119,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,717,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,216.70. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 312,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

