Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $72,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut
In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $119,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,717,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,216.70. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 312,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut
Cricut Price Performance
CRCT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $8.40.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.