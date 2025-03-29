Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $47,076.40 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.2 %
CLMT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $25.29.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.