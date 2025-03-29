Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $47,076.40 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

CLMT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. TD Cowen downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

