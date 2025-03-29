Cannabis Stocks To Consider – March 26th

Quantum Biopharma, Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or retail sale of cannabis and its related products. These stocks provide investors exposure to the growing legal cannabis industry, with their value often influenced by regulatory changes, market trends, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 564,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,800,482. The company has a market cap of $612.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 248,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Recommended Stories