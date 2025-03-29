Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 22.8% increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
