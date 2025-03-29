Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 22.8% increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

