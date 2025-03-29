Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 807,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,943,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 888.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 172,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 234,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

