Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 19.2% increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
CGUI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $25.31.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
