Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,900 shares in the company, valued at $635,627. This trade represents a 9.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $755.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.