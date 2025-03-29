Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Metals stock remained flat at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$5.52.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $8.70 target price on shares of Capricorn Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Capricorn Metals

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.