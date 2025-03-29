Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of COOSF remained flat at $8.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

