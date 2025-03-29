Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of COOSF remained flat at $8.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
