Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE CJ traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.49. 685,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.