CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDP remained flat at $19.43 during trading on Friday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

