CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CareCloud Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.
CareCloud Company Profile
