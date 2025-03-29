CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

