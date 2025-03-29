Carl C. Icahn Buys 1,058 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,516 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,700. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE UAN opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in CVR Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

