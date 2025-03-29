Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $55,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $342.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $321.93 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.