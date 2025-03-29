Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.