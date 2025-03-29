Caz Investments LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Caz Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re makes up 0.2% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.57 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.