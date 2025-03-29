Caz Investments LP Sells 500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Caz Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,655,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,779.07. This trade represents a 49.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.