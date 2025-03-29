Caz Investments LP Takes $40.91 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,000. Blue Owl Capital Co. III accounts for about 58.6% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caz Investments LP owned about 2.30% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 310,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

