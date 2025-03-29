C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Sarah Newbitt Purchases 11,528 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Newbitt acquired 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £14,640.56 ($18,949.73).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.8 %

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.38 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £585.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.22.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

