Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Holdings Lifted by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,373 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises 5.6% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 1.44% of Cellebrite DI worth $65,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,358,000 after buying an additional 2,130,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 136.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,307 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $23,402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

