Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 13875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.51.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

