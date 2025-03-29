Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.