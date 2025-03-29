Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,123. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.90.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Articles

