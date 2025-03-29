Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTHR
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.