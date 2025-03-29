Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $369.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

