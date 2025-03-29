China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,157,500 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 12,859,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.1 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.64.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
