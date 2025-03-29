Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $11.01 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.36.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
