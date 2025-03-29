Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $11.01 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

