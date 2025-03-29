CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. CHS has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $26.49.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

