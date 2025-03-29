Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 69,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,065. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

