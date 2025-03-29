CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 72,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 19,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

