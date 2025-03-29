Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.37 and traded as high as C$69.80. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$69.80, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.77.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders.

