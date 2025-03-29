Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
RLTY stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
