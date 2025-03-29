Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

PTA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 47,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,571. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

